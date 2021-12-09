Linda C. Shelton

Linda Conaway Shelton, 77, of Mount Airy, formerly of Libertytown, died Dec. 7, 2021, at her home. Born May 30, 1944, in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Alva Myer Conaway and Pauline Diller Conaway. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Shelton.
She was a member of Liberty Central United Methodist Church and the Libertytown Ladies Auxiliary since 1968.
Surviving are son, Wayne Shelton and wife Lori, of Mount Airy; grandchildren, Emily Shelton and fiancé Tanner, Zach Shelton and wife Brooke, and Sara Shelton; great-grandchildren, Jason and Austin; brother, Eddie and wife Barbara Conaway; sister, Charlotte Everett and husband Bill; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Dennis “Greasy” Shelton; brothers, Ralph and Ray Conaway; and a sister, Joyce Albaugh.
The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick. A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, with the Rev. Jerry Cline officiating.
Leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.