Linda Jane Delaughter, 76, of Keymar, died Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Nottingham, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Richard T. Delaughter.
Born in Frederick on May 21, 1946, she was a daughter of the late John and Ethel Delauter Leatherman. She was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
She is survived by four children, Penny Aurand and husband Alan, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Sallie Delaughter, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, Richard T. Delaughter III and wife Dawn, of Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, and Kathy Delaughter, of Nottingham, Maryland; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, John Wayne (Bubba) Leatherman, of Jefferson; a sister, Kathy Gaver, of Leitersburg; and a sister-in-law, Sherry Taylor, of Monroe, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.