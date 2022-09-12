Linda Jane Delaughter, 76, of Keymar, died Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Nottingham, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Richard T. Delaughter.

Born in Frederick on May 21, 1946, she was a daughter of the late John and Ethel Delauter Leatherman. She was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville.