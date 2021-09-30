Linda Harbaugh

On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, Linda Maxine Harbaugh, of Frederick, passed away at the age of 72.
Linda was born on June 12, 1949, in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, to the late Wilson Mark and Olive May (Simmonds) Leaman. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sisters, Greta Dunne, Peggy Bronga, Shirley Turner and Annie Benmore; and her brother, Mac Leaman. Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, Edward Lee Harbaugh Jr.; her daughters, Renee Flannery and husband Jerry, and Desiree Enck and husband Daniel; her grandchildren, Jensen, Allison, Madison and Benjamin Flannery, and Graelyn and Korley Enck; her brothers, George Leaman and wife Frances, and Jim Leaman and wife Helen; and her sister, Janet Leaman; along with many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Linda devoted her life to teaching preschool-aged children, most recently at Brook Hill Weekday Preschool, where she retired. She had a kind, loving heart, and she touched the lives of many children and their families.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North), Frederick. A funeral service will take place the following day at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Brook Hill UMC, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick. Interment will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity close to Linda’s heart.