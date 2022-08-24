Linda (Heffner) Fogle, born in Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the age of 74. She will be deeply missed by loved ones, as she played a huge role in so many lives. Linda was preceded in death by her son, Michael Snyder. She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Schroyer) Trent, Mikinda (Snyder) Aaron and Roxy (Snyder) Plumer; her sons, Stephen Hubbard, Charles Hubbard, Jeremiah Snyder; and surrogate son, Joseph White. Additional loved ones include many sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nearest and dearest family, both blood and nonrelated.
As a young lady, she enjoyed sports, and later loved spending time playing games, especially baseball, with her children. She was fun-loving and had an infectious personality. Linda was an avid reader and had a voracious appetite for knowledge. This was demonstrated in her drive to obtain her high school GED. She would watch trivia/knowledge-based game shows and always have the correct answer. Linda loved keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and word finds. She enjoyed all forms of entertainment, especially a love for movies. Her favorite genre was sci-fi. She relished the opportunity to partake in a great conversation with family, friends and the occasional stranger.