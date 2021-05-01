Linda Holton

Linda Carol Holton, 77, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, April, 28, 2021, in Falling Waters, West Virginia, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Harry and Alma (Vance) Wilcoxen, of Hyattsville, Maryland.
She was a retired secretary/bookkeeper and an avid sports fan, especially the Baltimore Orioles. She enjoyed crocheting, reading books, puzzles and spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her son, Steven Nichols and wife, Kelly, of Jefferson, Maryland; daughter, Sandra J. Wheeler and husband, Frederick L. Wheeler Jr., of Falling Waters, West Virginia; grandchildren, Stacy Quesenberry and husband, Terry, Gunnery Sgt. Frederick L. Wheeler lll and wife, Samantha, Steven Nichols Jr. and wife, Samantha, and Katherine J. Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Frederick J. Wheeler, Owen R.L. Wheeler, Verah Nichols and Ellie Quesenberry; and a sister, Andrea A. Lavezzo and husband, Billy.
She was also predeceased by her brother, Louis Wilcoxen.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, May 4 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 603 Main St., Myersville, Maryland. The Rev. Michael Beiber will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Hospice of the Panhandle and Frederick Health.
Donald B. Thompson, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.