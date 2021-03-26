Linda Jane Droneburg, 74, passed away on Thursday March 18. She was the wife of Donald L. Droneburg. They were married for their families in Frederick on Aug. 13, 1966. Born in Frederick on Nov. 13, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Genevieve A. O’Bryon.
Linda was a graduate of Frederick High School, Class of 1964. She attended the University of Maryland. Linda was a proud stay-at-home mom. She held a number of jobs after her daughters had completed school, including a stint as a production potter for Annapolis Pottery.
Linda was a Maryland Master Gardener, an avid gardener, potter, community volunteer and a kind friend to all of those who knew her. Most of all, she was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. She was one of the nicest, kindest, most generous persons that has ever lived.
Surviving her is her husband, Donald L. Droneburg, of Annapolis, Maryland; her three daughters, Terri Droneburg and her companion Rob Nezdoba, Stacy Droneburg and her husband Kirill Pivovarov, of Kensington, Maryland, and Casey Droneburg and her husband James Gay, of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Sonia Pivovarov and Sasha Pivovarov; and her sister, Carol O’Bryon Rogich and husband Michael Rogich, of Tierra Verde, Florida.
Linda chose to have her body donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board for scientific/medical research.