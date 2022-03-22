Linda “Kay” Hoffman, most recently of Lovettsville, Virginia, passed away March 17, 2022, at Inova Loudoun Hospital. Kay was born in Brunswick, Maryland, to Bill and Lorraine Nalley in 1943.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents; and her partner, Penny Penrose, who died in 2003. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Jeff Adam; her granddaughters, Kayleigh and Ashlynd; her brother- and sister-in-law, Sam and Arlene Nalley; her sister- and brother-in-law, Ruth Ann and Bill Frohn; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Kay was known as a hard worker, a loyal friend and a committed bingo player. Generous to everyone, Kay had a firm sense of right and wrong, and she championed equality for all. Her life’s journey took her from Brunswick to Macon, Georgia, to Silver Spring, Maryland, and all the way to Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas before winding right back up in the place of her birth. Along the way, she raised Cain with people of all kinds, and she and gave anyone she could a helping hand, a couple of bucks or a pat on the back. Stories of her younger years are filled with pranks, a Budweiser or two, and a devil-may-care attitude. Family and friends remember trips to Rehoboth, snacking on Grotto’s Pizza and Thrasher’s French fries, and many a card, dominoes or bingo game late into the night. The requirement for Kay’s friendship was that you be a good person and treat others well. In that standard, she was not complicated, nor did she waiver in its application. Kay loved her family, both the two-legged and four-legged members. When she saw you, the first thing she would talk about would be the latest accomplishment of Brandy and later, Kayleigh and Ashlynd. She could often be found kicked back in a recliner with a dog or cat curled up next to her or on her lap. Kay always thought of others first. When she picked up her granddaughters from school, she’d be there 45 minutes before school got out, so she’d be the first in line, and they didn’t have to wait. She would gladly give up her time to give a ride to someone who needed it and, as her daughter tells it, spent many a morning in Mississippi looking for people who needed a job to get a new start. Her support, wisecracks and love will be missed, leaving a void not easily filled.
Services will be private and will occur at a later date. In her last month, Kay received excellent care at Inova Loudoun Hospital, and because of the rare blood disorder she developed, she received several blood transfusions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating blood or a contribution to the Red Cross or the Inova Health Foundation in Kay’s honor.