Linda Kerchner

Linda C Kerchner October 25, 1949-April 11, 2020.
Linda’s story began on October 25, 1949, the youngest of William and Betty Woodward’s four children. Linda was born in Gettysburg, PA and grew up with her family in Littlestown. She was a 1967 graduate of Littlestown High School. She met and married her sweetheart, Charles Kerchner of Walkersville, MD on September 6, 1969, together having three children.
One of the great accomplishments of Linda’s life was graduating Magna Cum Laude from Maryland Medical Secretarial School in March 1969, where she was also a member of Alpha Iota, National Honor Sorority. She had written in a journal that the happiest moments of her life centered around staying at home, raising her children, and seeing each of them reach milestones in their lives.
Linda’s absolute pride and joy were her grandchildren. She spent hours reading them books, playing on the floor and taking walks with them.
She will be forever loved and missed by her husband, Charles; her sons, Chad Kerchner of Hershey; Justin Kerchner of Chincoteague, VA; her daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Jaret Rhinehart of Kailua, HI; her grandchildren, Colton, Gabriel, Paige, Caitlyn, Grant, Jonas, Caleigh, Emma, and Grace; sisters, Vonnie Reichart and Sandra Coble; brother William Woodward Jr; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Our mother will be remembered best for what she left in this world. The memory of her smile and her laugh; her husband of half a century, her three healthy children; her nine amazing grandchildren; the results of many years of teaching and instruction; the countless and largely unknown blessings she made possible through her work in the medical profession.
Although ginger ale fixes just about everything, no matter how we tried it just couldn’t fix your Alzheimer’s. Our sweet wife, mother, and Mimi was freed from the bondage of Alzheimer’s on April 11 and celebrated Easter at the feet of her Savior.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the world has settled down and loved ones can gather together safely.
