Linda Lee Bollinger

It is with great sorrow to announce that Mrs. Linda Lee Bollinger, longtime Thurmont resident, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Sterling E. Bollinger Sr., who preceded her in death in 2013. They were married on Nov. 25, 1950.

Born Aug. 7, 1933, in Frederick, she was the only child of the late David A. and Alice A. (Long) Nash.