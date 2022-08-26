It is with great sorrow to announce that Mrs. Linda Lee Bollinger, longtime Thurmont resident, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Sterling E. Bollinger Sr., who preceded her in death in 2013. They were married on Nov. 25, 1950.
Born Aug. 7, 1933, in Frederick, she was the only child of the late David A. and Alice A. (Long) Nash.
Linda graduated from Visitation Academy in 1950, and attended the former St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg.
Following many years of being home caring for her children, she entered the workforce at Frederick Co-op, where she was the office manager for 20-plus years before retiring.
She was devoted to her faith and was a longtime member and volunteer with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Additionally, she volunteered for many years and was a board member at the former Jeanne Bussard Workshop.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafting and spending time with her family. As one son said, “she was the glue that kept the family together”.
Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by nine children, Sterling “Gene” Bollinger Jr., of Urbana, Marguerite “Maggie” Doll (John), of Thurmont, Katrinka Martin, of Thurmont, Paula Gills (John), of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Melinda Lee Bryan (Carl), of Kingsport, Tennessee, David Bollinger (Shelba), of Sabillasville, Joseph Bollinger (Lara), of Hagerstown, Mary Sweeney (Hal), of Thurmont, and Samuel Bollinger (Jodie), of Frederick; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Alice; her parents; great-grandmother, Icie Long (Nanny); and son-in-law, Lee Martin.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, from St. Anthony’s Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony’s Road, Emmitsburg.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church’s cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Thurmont, Maryland; Frederick Health Hospice; or a cancer research organization of one’s choice.