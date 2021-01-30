Linda Magaha

Linda Juanita Magaha, 75, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at her home in Knoxville, Maryland, with her husband of 52 years, Harry (Mack) Magaha II, by her side.
Born in Brunswick, on July 8, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Eurly (Jerry) and Pauline Gosnell. Linda was a graduate of Brunswick High School in 1963.In addition to her husband, she is survived by sisters, Wanda Shannon and her husband, Vince, of Eldersburg, Maryland, and Myrtle Runkles and her husband, Wayne, of Jefferson, Maryland; nieces Katie Runkles, Jennifer Nairn and Teresa Powell; great nephews Tyler Runkles, Colton and Corey Perine and great niece Sophia Nairn.
She will also be remembered by friends Pam Stokes and family, Jamie Baugher and family and Joe Gerstle.
Linda is preceded in death by her son Harry (Mackey) Magaha III.
Linda enjoyed crocheting and doing crafts, that she often gave to friends and family. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, she was always there to do anything and everything to help when they needed her.
Services are being held by John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716. A private interment will be held at Pleasant View Church Cemetery, Burkittsville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.