Linda Mullineaux

Linda Jean Smith Mullineaux, of Keymar, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 8. Linda was born May 28, 1946, to the late Howard M. and Mary E. Smith. Our beloved Linda, even with all her faith in the Lord, her family’s love and the courage of several teams of physicians, was unable to survive her third brain hemorrhage.
Linda was the cherished wife and best friend of Thomas P. Mullineaux for 52 years. They met on Valentine’s Day in 1968 in College Park, Maryland. They were married in the chapel on the campus of the University of Maryland, College Park, on March 7, 1970.
She was the loving mother of her only son, Thomas A. Mullineaux. Linda was the loving mother-in-law of Melaney, whom she loved as her daughter. Her precious and most loved granddaughters, Emma Jane and Caroline Bryn, will always remain in Linda’s heart. She is survived by her brother, Ronald Smith and wife Barbara, of Hagerstown, as well as their son, Scott Smith, and wife Donna and their children, Shelby and Cameron; sister-in-law, Dixie Mullineaux; and companion, Jayson Stover, and his brother Charles, all of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
Linda graduated from Frederick High, the University of Maryland, College Park, College of Business and Public Administration (1968), and Hood College. She was a sister of the Pi Beta Phi sorority at the University of Maryland. Linda is survived by her Pi Beta Phi sisters, Kathy Ebey and Grace Hiter. Linda was also a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, Maryland, and Miriam Circle.
Mrs. Mullineaux was a master teacher for nearly 30 years, teaching second grade at Woodsboro Elementary. Linda’s creativity, energy and love were gifts to her classes. Anonymously, she bought shoes and laces for children in need. At Christmas, she provided clothing, shoes and toys for a needy school family.
Upon retirement from Frederick County Public Schools, Linda was a professor pro tem at both Hood College and the College of Education at Mount St. Mary’s University. Just prior to Linda’s passing, she began her seventh semi-annual assignment with the U.S. Department of Education. LINDA LOVED KIDS!!
In retirement, Linda greatly enjoyed joining her fellow teacher retirees (PTA ...Previous Teachers Association ... not a real organization) for monthly lunch and chats.
Linda IS the sunshine in everyone’s life. She spent her life giving to others. She loved her family unconditionally and would do anything for them. Linda treated friends like family and loved their children and grandchildren. Caroline and Emma’s friends could always count on several backyard pool parties every summer at Grandma’s with lots of food — and always dessert. Linda spent many hours in her backyard pool (Mullineaux Beach) on her blue mat, in the SUN, floating, reading, chatting with the members of the PTA or dozing.
“Grandma” loved nature. She loved ALL flowers, but especially her zinnias, basil and veggie gardening with “Pap-Pap.” Linda made the most beautiful bouquets and loved sharing them to brighten someone’s day. Linda loved sunrises, sunsets and living in the country. She said many times, “Why would anyone live anywhere else?”
Each summer, Linda looked forward to trips to Ocean City with Emma, Caroline and their friends. She frequently said, “The ocean fixes everything.”
Linda had the gift of being able to write a friend a card or note, touching their heart and brightening their day. She sent cards to friends, their children and grandchildren. “Because Nice Matters,” she said on numerous occasions.
Linda was talented with a needle and made beautiful counted cross-stitch creations that she gave away to celebrate births, weddings, graduations and new homes. Recently, Linda took up knitting.
Cooking and baking were Linda’s passions. She made cookies, cakes, soup, sandwiches and dinners long before Pap-Pap was out of bed. She delivered them with a loving note to whomever was “down” to cheer them up.
Faith was the centerpiece that guided Linda daily. She prayed for family, friends and strangers she gathered on her life’s journey.
We are grateful for our wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Linda was a giving angel on earth. We know she is in heaven planting flowers, sunrises and sunsets for us all to enjoy. She has already met Willie, Sandy and Bud at the Rainbow Bridge. She will be spending time at the beach, with her chair and book, and adding heavenly sand to her collection.
In lieu of a viewing and interment, a celebration of Linda’s life will be held in the spring, when Linda will be ready to plant flowers. The family will make an announcement at a later date.
BLESSINGS AND LOVE TO ALL.
Please make memorial donations in Linda’s name to: Frederick Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 389 , Frederick, MD 21705 or Shriners Hospital, 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 (Linda’s father was a devoted Shriner for over 30 years.)
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at keeneybasford.com