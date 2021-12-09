Linda Mutchner

Mrs. Linda Louise Mutchner, 65, of Libertytown, received angel wings on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home while under the care of hospice. She was the loving wife of Stephen Arthur Mutchner for 43 years. Born to Elizabeth Ann (Justice) Walter and the late W. Phillip Walter on July 30, 1956, in Olney, Maryland, Linda was loved by many and will be greatly missed. In addition to her mother, Charles W. Poffinberger (stepfather), and husband, Linda is survived by two sisters, Phylis D. Cline and Wanda J. Walter; two nephews; and a niece. She was preceded in death by her brother Bruce P. Walter.
Linda graduated from South Carroll High School in 1974 and started her lifelong career as a nurse. She got her licensed practical nurse (LPN) degree, Associate of Arts degree in nursing, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, and Master of Science in nursing/specializing in nursing/heath care education (magna cum laude). She was a staff nurse at Frederick Memorial Hospital, staff nurse/educator at HomeCall Infusion Services, adjunct faculty at Carroll County Community College, staff nurse at Mid-Atlantic Home Infusion, nurse manager at HomeCall Infusion Services, staff nurse at InfuScience and Home Solutions. In addition, she was a clinical instructor for the LPN program at Frederick Community College. She taught one-day seminars throughout the United States on “Refocusing Your Home Care Nursing Practice” and “What’s New in Home Health Care?” at American Healthcare Institutes; Primary Nurse I-Primary Nurse III (chaired and served on various committees) at University of Maryland (shock trauma); and LPN/Team Nursing Model at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Linda worked in the nursing field for about 46 years.
Linda’s major accomplishments throughout her career included: numerous certifications such as CRNI; OCN; Cancer Chemotherapy Provider; and CPR and First Aide Instructors. She also served on multiple committees such as Maryland Board of Nursing Professional Advisory Committee in IV-related issues; and Maryland Board of Nursing, Emergency Drug Kit in the House Subcommittee. She also wrote a magazine article published in “The Journal for Nursing.”
Linda was an avid traveler. She went to each state in the United States at least once and some states abroad. She just went on a two-week trip to Alaska with her sisters in September of this year. She also loved playing cards with her family and friends, and working in her flower gardens. In addition, she was a member of the Glade Valley Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness.
The family will receive friends at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North) Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, Dec. 11. A celebration of Linda’s life will begin at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Association, Hospice of Frederick County, or Glade Valley Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness at jw.org. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family from Linda’s obituary at resthaven.us.