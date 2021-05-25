Linda Newman

Linda McCarthy Newman was born April 27, 1963, in Chester, Pennsylvania, to the late George and Jennie McCarthy. She was the older sister to Darryl (affectionately named Danny by Linda) McCarthy. Linda was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Shepardstown, West Virginia.
Linda had a passion for helping others, and found her true calling as a speech and language pathologist. After working in Ohio, she moved to Frederick and worked at various medical facilities and began working with Frederick County Public Schools in 2005. She was a speech pathologist at Crestwood Middle School for the last 10 years.
Linda was a 32-year Life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She was the fourth president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in Frederick, Maryland, from 2014 to 2017.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her beloved husband, Allen Newman; stepdaughter, Aaliyah; grandson, Isaiah; her mother, Jennie McCarthy; her brother and sister-in-law, Darryl and Diane McCarthy; nieces, Brittany and Danielle McCarthy; great-niece, Kyla Bailey, her best friend of over 50 years, Paula Simmons; sorority sisters; church members; co-workers; and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.