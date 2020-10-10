Our beloved Linda Cate Overstreet was taken by the hand to her eternal resting place in heaven on Sept. 27, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1961 in Takoma Park, Maryland.
Linda attended Richard Montgomery High School and Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland.
Linda excelled in her position as a public health analyst for the Health Resources Service Administration. Her job entailed advocating for the health care for the homeless.
Her hobbies included shopping, playing scrabble, listening to music, hiking and artwork.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved son, Steven Flanary; and her parents, Ralph and Martha Cate.
She is survived by her her two daughters, Mallory Overstreet (Nick), and Lindsay Overstreet; grandchildren, Steven, Haylie, Jane, Alyssa, Lucas and Lila; sisters, Sue Packer, Ann Vogt, Vickie Littrell (Buck), Deborah Cavanagh (Edward); and brother, Ralph Cate (Alicia). She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial and graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701.