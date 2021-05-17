Linda Romano

Mrs. Linda Julia Romano, 73, of Jefferson, Maryland, formerly of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed away on May 12, 2021 after a long battle of cancer.
Linda was the daughter of the late Luigi and Rosina Leone. She was the wife of the late Dorino Romano.
She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her five children, Nino Romano (wife, Tina), Gracie Ignasiak (husband, Kevin), Gino Romano (wife, April), Rosina Biser (husband, Brian), Christina Sanbower (husband, Edward); and seven grandchildren, Joey, Jenna and Jacob Ignasiak; Michael and Julia Biser; Siri Braverman, and Ethan Sanbower. She is also survived by her sisters, Vanda Petruccelli (husband, Nick) and Tina Leone.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road in Ijamsville, Maryland with the Rev. Michael J. Jendrek as Celebrant. The Rosary be prayed one hour prior to services at the church. Final resting place will be held at St. Ignatius Cemetery behind the old church. At Linda’s request, please wear bright colors to her funeral.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the doctor’s at Mercy Medical Center and Carroll Hospice. For those family and friends who provided loving care and support to Linda the past few months, we thank you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in her memory, to Carroll Hospice, Inc. 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or CarrollHospice.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.