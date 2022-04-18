Linda S. Mullineaux

A Celebration of Life will be held 3-7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Brookfield Farm, 8302 Ramsburg Road, Thurmont, Maryland. Everyone is welcome to bring memories and pictures to share in the celebration of our wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.