Linda Schultheiss

Linda Arietta Kitchens Schultheiss, 81 years old, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2021 at her home.
Born Jan. 25, 1940 in Coopers, Georgia, in the middle of a rare Southern snowstorm, Linda grew up in rural Georgia attending a shoes-optional school, helping her brothers chop firewood, and delighting in the thrill as electricity was turned on in their valley for the first time.
Linda graduated at the top of her class from Baldwin High School and then graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Georgia State College for Women in 1961 with a degree in Mathematics and a minor in French.
From 1961 to 1966, she worked for NASA as a “Computer” (one of the “unhidden figures”) starting with Project Mercury, which was the first human spaceflight program in the United States. She became one of the first computer programmers at NASA. Graciously yet resolutely breaking the gender barrier in a male-dominated field, Linda continued her career as an awesome programmer for several small IT companies in the Frederick area from the mid-70’s until her retirement from DSA at Ft. Detrick in 2005. She was beloved by her colleagues for her willingness to help others. Always a lady of elegance and dignity, Linda dressed with refinement throughout her career, declining casual Friday.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Linda enjoyed needlework, sewing fantastical costumes and prom dresses, cooking amazing feasts, spending time with her many cats over the years, and feeding the squirrels. She had a great love for music, playing the piano in her youth, and attending musicals at local theatres. She loved Christmas and was famous for her plates full of unique Christmas cookies. Her officemates called her “The Cookie Lady.” In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
With her husband Richard, Linda visited World’s Fairs, toured Europe, and even went on a balloon ride. They met at NASA, saw every James Bond movie, loved Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Disney, and books. But mostly, she loved her family.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard Schultheiss of Frederick, Maryland; her brothers Marion Kitchens and sister-in-law Judy Kitchens, and Johnny Kitchens and sister-in-law Shan Kitchens; her daughter Sharon Schultheiss Stewart and son-in-law Scott Stewart; her son Erik Schultheiss and daughter-in-law Liz Schultheiss; five grandchildren: Donovon, Jillian, Vivian, Halie, and Kyra; and many others who call her their second mom or “Grandmother.”
Interment will be for family only.
A memorial gathering with cookie exchange is planned for Saturday,November 6th.