Linda Spates

Linda Marie Spates, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, and formerly of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Born Aug. 14, 1949, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Helen Sharpe Budd, the late Alfred Budd Jr., and late stepdad William H. Thornton.
Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wayne Spates. They met by chance at the movie “To Sir with Love.” She is survived by two children, Wayne Jr. and Samantha Shaw (Sami to everyone); five grandchildren; and two sisters, Gail Kostelnick and Tina Kegley. Her son, Wayne Jr., has two children, twins Brian and Logon, residing in Maryland. Daughter Samantha resides in England with her husband Martin and three children, Tayne, Dylan and Annver. She was “Nana” to all of her beloved grandchildren and treasured the opportunities to visit and hug them.
She was an avid reader and would reread some books multiple times. A 30-year resident of Walkersville, she developed many close friendships. These friendships have continued through moves of both Linda and friends. Retiring to Charleston, South Carolina, she enjoyed walks on the beach with her husband, and forming new friendships in Charleston.
She was never “unbusy” as a volunteer. After seeing Sami compete in and benefit from the Miss America Scholarship program, she become the executive director of Miss Frederick (Maryland). She held the position for 10 years and formed close friendships with her girls. After moving to South Carolina, she served on the board as treasurer of Miss Summerville and North Charleston locals.
She worked in the local, district and regional chapters of the Sertoma Club in both Frederick, Maryland, and Charleston, South Carolina. A district governor for two years in Maryland, she ran local and district leadership conferences, officiated at club functions, and was the primary liaison between the 12 local clubs in her district and international headquarters.
Linda was active in supporting the communities where she lived. She served terms as president of the Discovery Home Owner Association and Schieveling Plantation HOA. She never ceased being involved and supporting her communities.
She volunteered as a tax counselor with AARP Tax Aide in Charleston. When there was a need for a district coordinator for six tax sites, she answered the call.
From fall 1977 to spring 1979, she worked toward a certificate as a medical assistant at Montgomery College, Takoma Park, Maryland. She received an associate degree in 1982 (medical secretarial program at Frederick Community College, Maryland).
Linda worked in a variety of positions: patient intake at Suburban Hospital (Maryland), medical insurance call center, and ticket sales at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, to name a few. She especially loved being the studio secretary of the Artistic Dance Centre in Frederick, Maryland, where Sami had been a student and then a teacher. Another favorite was being the part-time administrative secretary for Heartly House (formerly Frederick County Battered Spouse Program) in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held in the future, with place and date to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following:
— Camp Sertoma of South Carolina, P.O Box 1808, Anderson, SC 29622.
— Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville, MD 21793.
— Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Dr., Charleston, SC 29405.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or shared online at mcalister-smith.com.