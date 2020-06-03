Linda Staudenmeier, 59, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of Robert Staudenmeier. Born on July 12, 1960, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Taylor and Ruth (Martin) Taylor.
Linda was a graduate of Hood College, with a B.S. in business and finance. She worked for numerous government defense contractors, the past 25 years with TCNI as the Director of Accounting.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frederick. Family and friends meant the world to Linda and she always put others’ needs in front of those of her own. It would be unusual if she did not converse with her mother and sister at least once a day. She was so proud of her daughter, and loved spoiling her nieces and nephews. Linda was an avid reader and would often read a few books a week. She loved to travel — especially if a beach was involved. Linda was a lifetime Redskins fan, never losing hope that the winning seasons were just ahead. She loved butterflies and the family asks that when you see one, to cherish her memory.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a daughter, Alexis Staudenmeier; a sister, Christine Taylor Lash and husband Bill; brothers-in-law Mark Staudenmeier and wife Mary Anne, and Bernie Staudenmeier; a sister-in-law, Connie Bobek and husband Frank, as well as eight nieces and nephews: Morgan, Jason, Sarah, Peter, Clare, Mary, Christopher and Jon.
Private interment will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Frederick Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3389, Frederick, MD 21705; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 West 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
