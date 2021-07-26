Linda Elizabeth Taylor, age 66, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. She was born to the late James (Bill) and Margaret Hawse of Damascus, MD on January 23, 1955.
Linda attended Damascus High School, graduated in 1973 and became a mother to her 3 children Heather, Katie and Shawn. She was married to and truly loved her hard working, dedicated husband Steven Taylor for 33 years. Linda ran her own home cleaning business for several decades and she dedicated her life to caring for others.
Linda is reunited in heaven with both her parents, her sister Donna Bullough and her daughter Katie Wright. She is survived by her husband Steve, her daughter and son-in-law Heather and Keith Elliott, her son Shawn Wright, her sister and brother-in-law Cathy Hawse and David Fine, her brother James(Junior) Hawse and her brother and sister-in-law David and Melissa Hawse as well as a number of other loving relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For those who have known Linda, you know how much of a truly special soul she is and she will be truly missed by her loved ones.
