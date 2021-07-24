Linda Warrenfeltz Rhodes

A memorial service for Linda Ann Warrenfeltz Rhodes, of Frederick, who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Road, Bethesda.
Linda was a skilled bookkeeper and owned her own consulting business. She loved her church, where she volunteered much of her time and skills to mission work.
Linda is survived by son, Wayne Rhodes (Dana); grandchildren, Sheila Rhodes-Delp and Joshua Rhodes; sisters, Bettie Phillips and Connie Reese; and brother, B. Leon “Lefty” Warrenfeltz. She was predeceased by a sister, Doris Geisbert.
Memorial contributions can be made to Women’s Ministry of the Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20816, or Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.