Lindbergh Angleberger

Lindbergh Haller Angleberger Jr. (Buddy), of Emmitsburg, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
He was born Feb. 28, 1951, in Frederick, Maryland. Buddy graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in 1969. He was married to Kathlene Grace Angleberger (Hewitt) for 42 loving years. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Lindbergh Sr. and Evelyn Angleberger.
Buddy was retired, after 42 years of service, from MJ Grove/Genstar/LaFarge as a quarry crew member, dynamite crew member and a cement mixer truck driver. He was an avid outdoorsman and had a love for nature and conservation. In his youth, he enjoyed playing softball and boxing. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the local airport and watching the airplanes take off and land. Buddy enjoyed music, especially rock and roll, and listening to his favorite band, the Beatles. He was a great storyteller, with his stories usually revolving around the sports cars he had owned through the years, which included a Mercury Cougar, Pontiac GTO, AMC Javelin, and an Oldsmobile Cutlass, all 60s and 70s models. Buddy also enjoyed attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. His life’s work was taking care of and providing for his wife, children and grandchildren. His family was his most prized possession.
In addition to his wife, Buddy is survived by his five children, daughters Tonya Hanvey (Lee) and Jennifer Fitzgerald (Alan), and sons James, Jay (Jen) and Joseph (Jackie); 11 grandchildren, Ashlee, Jacob, Colby, Rylee, Mason, Lena, Izzy, Wesley, Wyatt, Joe Jr., and Dawson; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Lane, and Charlee Ann. He is also survived by his sister, Vicky Shankle; and brother, Jerry Angleberger. Buddy will be remembered by his cousin and best friend, Shawn Winpigler.
Visitation and service will be held at Thurmont United Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., with a service immediately following. Arrangements are being handled by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithburg, Maryland. Donations toward final expenses can be made directly to them. Checks can be mailed to 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, MD 21783.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you donate, in Buddy’s memory, to a youth hunting organization of your choice.
