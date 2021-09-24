Lindsay Hurst, III

Lindsay (“Bud”) R. Hurst III, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed from life Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Jefferson Medical Center in Charles Town, West Virginia.
Born on August 30, 1933, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, he was the son and only child of the late Lindsay R. Hurst II and Alberta Hurst.
Bud grew up in the San Francisco Bay area in California and graduated with a business degree at the University of the Pacific. He loved playing the horses and the slot machines.
He will be missed by his children and friends, especially Rube.
Lindsay is survived by his son and daughter, Lindsay R. Hurst IV and Melissa Ann Hurst, both of Waterford, Virginia; and one granddaughter, Hilet O’Dell, of Leesburg.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Creagerstown Cemetery, 8619 Black’s Mill Road, Thurmont, Maryland, with the Rev. Tim May officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lindsay’s name to the St. John’s Cemetery Fund, 8619 Black’s Mill Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.