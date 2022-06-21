Linnie Krisman

Linnie Lou Krisman, 85, of Damascus, died June 18, 2022. She was the 12th child of the Rev. Gilmore and Linna DeWitt, born Sept. 5, 1936, in Deer Park, Maryland. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Carl Krisman for 55 years. He preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2009.
Among Linnie's passions, shopping was her favorite, followed by reading, listening to music and going out to eat. In her younger years, she cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Mount Hope Christian Church.
Linnie is survived by her daughter, Lou Ann Evy, of Damascus, Maryland; son, Dale (Cindy) Krisman, of Emporia, Kansas; sister, Dixie Wardrop, of Frederick, Maryland; sister-in-law, Leona Krisman, of Deer Park, Maryland; grandchildren, Crystal (Dale) Crigger, of Monrovia, Maryland, Cindy Eanes and Marlin Holt, of Damascus, Maryland, and Jordan Krisman, of Emporia, Kansas; two great-granddaughters, Makenzie and Kendra Crigger; and a great-grandson, Desmond Holt; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Martha (Marston) Peabody, Winifred (John) Bowers, Virginia (Ted) Neach, Irene (Elmer) Gibson, Joan (Ray) Cupp and Anna (Frank) Cannon; brothers, Elwood (Eileen) DeWitt, Robert (Loretta) DeWitt, William DeWitt, and James (Ruby) DeWitt; brothers-in-law, Red Winters and David Wardrop; and son-in-law, Roger Evy.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23 in the chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Leon Dodson officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services, from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Mount Hope Christian Church Building Fund, in care of Adele Day, 4324 Lynn Burke Road, Monrovia, MD 21770.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.