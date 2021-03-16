Lisa Boyer

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Lisa Kathleen Boyer passed away at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Lisa had ovarian cancer.
Lisa was born on March 14, 1965, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the daughter of Carl and Maria Ellis. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in mass communication from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois, in 1987.
Lisa worked in a variety of fields and held positions in marketing as an office manager and bookkeeper over the course of a 30-year career. Lisa was self-employed and worked for small, family-owned businesses. She prided herself in helping them in many different ways with her skills and talent. Her clients genuinely loved her for the way she always went above and beyond to make their businesses successful and their lives better.
Lisa married Timothy Boyer, her husband of 31 years in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1989. They moved to Maryland in 1993 and lived in Point of Rocks since 1995. She always loved dogs, owning many during her life, including the three she’s owned with her husband.
Anyone who ever knew Lisa would tell you she was the kindest, most loving and vibrant soul they have ever known. She was conscientious, persistent and was a wealth of knowledge in many different areas.
Lisa enjoyed working in her gardens. She was an amazing cook, enjoyed crafts, and most of all, loved helping people.
A visitation for Lisa is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703. A funeral service will be held for Lisa at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles, Missouri. She will be laid to rest at Bellerive Gardens and Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral services entrusted to Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions in Lisa’s name may be made to Friends of Homeless Animals, 39710 Goodpuppy Lane, Aldie, VA 20105, 703-385-0224 (http://foha.org).