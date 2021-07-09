Lisa Bradley

Lisa Ann Bradley, 55, of Frederick, passed from this world suddenly on Sunday July 4, 2021.
Born Dec. 16, 1965, in Baltimore Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George and Naoyo Bradley of Frederick, Maryland.
Lisa graduated from Frederick High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree from Peirce College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Lisa was hard-working and dedicated going all the way back to her younger years as a server at Griff’s Landing in downtown Frederick to her last position working with her life partner, Paul, at Wykes Appraisal Services. In the 30-year span between the two, she used her talent as a paralegal to work with various law firms in Frederick and Montgomery Counties. The highlight of Lisa’s legal career was working for the Circuit Court for Frederick County, Maryland, as a judicial assistant for the Honorable Theresa M. Adams.
Lisa enjoyed going to sporting events, concerts and plays. She loved being with her friends, spending time working and living life with Paul and their golden retriever, Mandy.
Lisa was a beautiful soul, always thinking of others; a bubbly personality that could light up a room. If you couldn’t see her, you could hear her through the crowd with her genuine distinctive laugh, and if you were lucky enough to get close, her caring and sincere voice. Through her 55 years here with us, she met many people who would become true lifelong friends. Lisa was easy to meet and hard to forget. May the memory of her beauty and the love she shared always be with us.
Lisa is remembered by her brother, Michael, his wife, Victoria, and her niece and nephew Alexandra and Nicholas Bradley of Middletown, Maryland. She will also be remembered by her life partner, Paul Wykes and his family that loved and cared for her as one of their own. Pam and Bill Armstrong, Megan and Andy Read, Will and Lindsey Armstrong and especially Mary Wykes. All friends and family who knew and loved her will miss her presence here with us. We would like to mention a few of the many people who helped her through this journey and made her life so special: Sue Thomas, Megan LeRoux and Keith Harsher.
Our dear Lisa, until we meet again.
The Bradley and Wykes family will receive friends on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at Keeney & Basford Saturday July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.