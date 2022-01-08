Lisa Marie Howard, age 55, passed away peacefully the evening of Jan. 1, 2022, at Shady Grove Hospital with the love of her family surrounding her.
She is survived by her parents, Yolanda Grimes and Kenny Howard; her two sisters, Tisa Soles and Amber Moyer (Shawn); nephew, Derek Soles; niece, Kayla Conners (David); one great-nephew, Brantley; one great-niece, Bailee; two uncles, Mike Ferrell (Theresa) and Slim Howard; one aunt, Dottie Ferrell; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernice and Bill Ferrell, Doug Howard and Evelyn Tanner; and three uncles, Bobby, Terry and Tommy Ferrell.
Lisa Howard was born on June 1, 1966. She has worked for Montgomery County Public Schools transportation for 17 years. She really loved her job and all of her coworkers. Lisa was a Past madam president of the Ladies Auxilary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 3509, where she dedicated her time to raise funds for numerous charities. As well as a long time member of the Moose Lodge No. 1540. Lisa was a woman of many passions including her family and friends, Dallas Cowboys, fishing, and later in life she loved being a great aunt and loved her great niece and great nephew like her own. She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved pet, Carly.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 29, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Rockville Moose Lodge No. 1540, 13755 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850.