Lisa Smith

Lisa Ann Smith, 45, of Myersville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home.
Born in Frederick, Oct. 5, 1974, she was the daughter of Lee Wolf and Doris J. Poole.
She was employed by OHS in Frederick in the office.
Surviving, besides her parents, are a son Ethan Sherrill Schultz and his girlfriend Christine M. Blank, stepsisters Kim and Sherene Grossnickle, nephew Tyler Grossnickle , her boyfriend Michael Simmons, aunts and uncles Jimmy and Amy Rippeon, Billy and Holly Rippeon, Bev and Bill Watkins, Louise and Leo Latona, many cousins and family.
She was predeceased by her stepfather Robert T. Grossnickle and her paternal grandparents Albert and Virginia Wolf and the love of her life Harry Free.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, from the Wolfsville Ruritan Community Park, 12708 Brandenburg Hollow Road, Myersville. Interment will be made in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.
