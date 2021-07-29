Lisa Stull-Mitchell

Lisa Sue Stull-Mitchell, 52, of Thurmont, passed away on July 26, 2021.
Lisa was born Jan. 9, 1969, to Larry and Shirley (King) Stull in Maryland. She enjoyed flower gardening, listening to music, birds, shopping and spending time with friends. She was also a Harley Davidson fan.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Stull.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents; sister, Shirley Shriner (James); children, Deona Sparkman and Paul Sparkman; three grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 30 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://donate.nami.org/give.