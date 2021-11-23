Lisa Marie Willard, 58, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Born Oct. 2, 1963, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Larry and Doris (Cool) Dinterman.
She was a graduate of Catoctin High School, class of 1981.
Lisa was a member of the Emmitsburg VFW, Thurmont American Legion and Smithsburg Rod and Gun Club.
She was employed by Capital Camps of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 23 years, Joseph M. Willard; daughter, Tiffiany Abarbanel and husband Dan; son, Michael Willard and wife Brooke; grandsons, Aiden, Logan, Collin and Dalton; granddaughter, Autumn; sisters, Tina Harbaugh (Eric), Norma Bakner (Bill) and Crystal Arnold (Mike); brothers- and sisters- in-law, Roger Willard (Eby), Paul Willard Vicki), Earl Willard (Bonnie) and Kathy Ausherman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sister, Laurie Dinterman; grandmothers, Ethel Cool and Frenzie Stottlemyer; grandfather, Joseph Cool; and her father and mother-in-law, Chester and Eileen Willard.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788, with Pastor Ken Fizer officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.