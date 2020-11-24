Lloyd Edward Ritchie, 85, of Middletown, died Nov. 18, 2020, from a stroke. Lloyd was born in Cumberland on Nov. 23, 1934, to Roy and Eva Ritchie and was the oldest of 12 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Leroy (Sonny) and his wife Jane, Robert, James, Gary, and Blondale; sister, Evelyn Hockman and her husband Joe; and nephew Joe Hockman Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughter, Melissa Ritchie; stepson, Kent Miller and wife Polly; and grandchildren, Valerie, Zane, and Riley, Brian Miller and his partner Sherry Hockman; brothers, Ronnie and Larry, sisters, Barbara (Jean) Allen and husband Bruce, Loretta Dolon, and Linda Clannagan and husband Joe; as well as many nieces and nephews.
After serving in the Marines, Lloyd moved to the D.C. area, where he worked for the GSA, serving in maintenance at both the White House and Naval Ordinance Lab in White Oak. Later he trained in small engine mechanics, and after moving to Middletown, Maryland, he worked for Southern States and Later Vindobona Nursing Home.
He was a member of the Middletown Valley Seventh-Adventist Church and helped build Phase 1 of the church.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there will be a service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the Rocky Gap Veteran’s Cemetery in Flintstone, Maryland, for the family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.