Lois B. Noffsinger Spurrier, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy. Born Feb. 20, 1941, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Carlton L. Baumgardner and Margaret (Falk) Baumgardner.
“Grammy Lo” will be remembered for her love of teaching, telling stories, playing piano, writing children’s books, learning about history and singing. She had a gift for music and used it in every aspect of her life. She shared her love with everyone she encountered.
Lois was a great advocate for farming and agriculture and volunteered for 4-H. She was a longtime member of the Frederick County Farm Bureau. As a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church since birth, she taught Sunday school and Bible school; sang in the choir; directed the children’s choir; served on church council; and played handbells. Lois was also a member of the South Frederick PTA (now Lincoln Elementary), Frederick Women’s Civic Club, American Legion Post 11, Auxiliary for the Jr. Fire Co., Kiwanis and Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was a 1959 graduate of Frederick High School and received her college degree to teach education from Hood College. She taught kindergarten at the Visitation Academy in Frederick for 17 years, and she also taught at Good Shepherd Lutheran (kindergarten and music teacher for 22-plus years). She provided tours for the Tourism Council of Frederick County, and she was a manager at Days Inn in Frederick.
She is survived by her sons, David P. Noffsinger and wife Jeanette, James W. Noffsinger and wife Jeni, Daniel J. Noffsinger and Jess, and John R. Noffsinger and wife Laura; a daughter, Dolly N. Sullivan and husband Tim; and 15 grandchildren, Kara, Katie (Zach), Kori, Justin (Kylee), Jacob (Chelsea), Maegan (Britt), Josh, Gracelynn, Charles, Caleb, Michael (Kelsey), Joe, Hannah (Joey), Owen and Olivia. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Mason, Emma, Vayda and Saylor, and she was expecting another great-grandson in December. Lois also leaves behind a sister, Donna B. Smith and husband Carroll; sister-in-laws, Nancy Wahl and Viola Noffsinger; nieces and nephews, Jenny, Jason, Lynn, Leona, Lola, Debbie and Timmy; as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Lois was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Russell Noffsinger; and second husband, W.M. Ray Spurrier.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E. Church St., Frederick. Masks will be required. We ask that you wear a cheerful outfit of red or purple as they were her favorite colors. After the service, the family will provide a meal and time to share more memories at the Frederick County 4-H Center, 3702 Basford Road in Frederick. A private interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund, 1 South Market St., Frederick, MD 21701, or to the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, 226 S. Jefferson St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneral home.com.