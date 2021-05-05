Lois K. Rhoderick, age 93, died at Spring Arbor Assisted Living on May 3. She was born in 1927 in Frederick Health Hospital. She was the daughter of Mary Elizabeth and Carlton Emanuel Keller, of Middletown, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Franklin Rhoderick; her brother, Dwayne Carlton Keller; and special friend, Roger McShea.
She is survived by three children, Philip Franklin Rhoderick, of Keedysville, Rhonda Elizabeth Cristaldi, of Laurel, and Mark Carlton Rhoderick, of Braddock Heights; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Wanda Easterday, of Myersville.
Lois graduated from Middletown High School in 1945 and from Hood College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She taught public schools in Frederick County for 12 years.
Most of her adult years were spent in real estate with Rhoderick Construction, Inc., which was started by her husband and specialized in building and developing in three states. She continued this business after his death. The business evolved into a personal holding company. The business ended in her owning and managing rental properties in Frederick City.
Lois was active with the Frederick Church of the Brethern. She also served on the board of directors of Heartly House and Partners in Care.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Mount Olivet Cemetery’s mausoleum complex, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org. Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.