Lois Keeney

Lois Ann Whiteman Keeney, age 77, of Union Bridge, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born Oct. 7, 1943, in Westernport, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Woodrow and Ethelinda Delawder Whiteman. She was the wife of Donald Lee Keeney Sr., who died Dec. 16, 2020.
Lois retired after 37 years as deli manager at Safeway. She loved “critters,” traveling to various casinos, especially in Las Vegas, visiting the Smoky Mountains, going on trips with friends Marvin, Jane and Phillip, ziplining and spending time with the grandchildren.
Surviving are children, Eric Slaughter (Misty), Lance Slaughter, Cheryl Tressler (Dennis), Donald Keeney Jr. (Connie) and Susan King (Marty); grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Brian, Tabitha, Timmy, Cody and Allison; adopted granddaughter, Amy Wolf; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gary and Tommy Delawder and Sharon Winner. She was predeceased by daughter, Tracy Smith; and a sister, Linda.
A joint celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date.
