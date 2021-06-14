Mrs. Lois Roberts, 75, of York Springs, PA, and formerly of Frederick, MD, passed away at home surrounded by family on June 10, 2021, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Richard Roberts, who passed in 2009.
Born May 16, 1946 in Frederick, Lois was the daughter of the late Charlie and Ruth Biggs. She graduated from Frederick High School, Class of 1964, and worked at GEICO for many years. She was a lifetime member of South End Baptist Church in Frederick.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by three daughters, Karen Wilcom & husband Jay, Heather Lighty & husband Tony, and Candy Oehmig & husband Dale; siblings, Steve Biggs & wife Paula, Tanya Jensen & husband Rich and Dale Biggs & wife Vickie; eight grandchildren, Amber Ryan & husband Alex, Madison Wilcom, Hunter Lighty, Aislynne Lighty, Parker Lighty, Reese Lighty, Bailey Oehmig, and Landon Oehmig; two great-granddaughters, Emi and A.J. Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Wilcom.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701, where a memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses may be made to Karen Wilcom in care of South End Baptist Church at the above address.