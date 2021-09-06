Lolita Virginia Reynard, 85, life-long Brunswick resident passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Pete Reynard, who predeceased her in 2013.
Born July 1, 1936 in Brunswick, she was the daughter of the late Susie and George “Brick” Anderson.
A graduate of Brunswick High School, Mrs. Reynard was a realtor with RE/MAX for nearly 30 years.
She loved spending time with her family and adored being Mom Mom to her grandchildren.
Mrs. Reynard is survived by three children, son, Russell Reynard and wife, Cathy; daughter, Sandra Ellis and husband, Tim; and son, Wayne Reynard and wife, Melanie; step-daughters, Beth and Amy; four grandchildren, Katelynn, Ashley, Logan, and Abigail; and her companion, Gary Harding.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave., Brunswick. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will follow at Park Heights Cemetery.
