Lorelle Zimmerman

Mr. Lorelle Sweeze (Sonny) Zimmerman, 92, of Walkersville, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick. Born at home on May 29, 1929, in Walkersville, Maryland, he was the much-loved son of the late Elmer Crawford Zimmerman and Mae Etzler Zimmerman.
Sonny was a graduate of Walkersville High School, class of 1947. He was a retired farmer and lifelong member of the local farming community. Sonny was involved in managing the daily operations of the family farm and took it over after the passing of his parents. In his younger years, he drove an oil truck for Phillips 66 as a part-time winter job. He was a member of the Walkersville United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed socializing at the Walkersville McDonald’s and will be missed by his circle of friends he met daily for breakfast. He will also be missed by his friends at the Woodsboro Southern States, and the employees at Trout’s Market will miss his daily visits. He enjoyed livestock auctions and anything having to do with local farming.
His kind, compassionate personality made him a great friend to many. He was hard worker who always made himself available to lend a helping hand. Sonny, a fun-loving guy, had a quick wit, a friendly smile and a contagious laugh.
The last of his immediate family, he is survived by his nieces, Deborah Yarnall (Steve) and their family, Jacquelyn Houck DeWitt and her sons, Ryan and Matt (Erin) and their children; and Karen Houck Burall (Ashley).
The youngest of his siblings, he was predeceased by his sisters, Vivian Zimmerman Houck and Marjorie Zimmerman Corun.
He will be remembered by his longtime neighbors, the John Albaugh family. Their support during his life and recent illness is very much appreciated.
Due to COVID-19 conditions, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville on Monday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Sonny’s beloved farm cats, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, No. 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Please leave a message or memory on his tribute wall at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.