Loren Lear, age 54, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on November 5, 2021 while in the hospice care of his loving and devoted family.
Loren was born in Tawas, Michigan on February 2, 1967, and grew up in Sand Lake with his 9 siblings. In his youth, he was an avid athelete and played multiple sports, including basketball, football, and baseball, and in his later years, golf. Loyal to his roots, he was a passionate Michigan fan.
Upon graduating from high school, Loren moved to Middletown, MD joining his brothers, constructing custom homes in Maryland and surrounding states. He became a skilled craftsman, had a great work ethic, and for the last 10 years, worked for Thermo Fisher Scientific. His livelihood aside, he professed his greatest construct was his son, Quinn, and that one of his most cherished moments was seeing him become a Maryland State Trooper.
Loren was predeceased by his father, Donald C. Lear, and his mother, Betty (Lakics) Hinkleman; his mother-in-law, Linda Phillips; his brother, Ronald; his Uncle Robert “Jake” Lakics and many Aunts and Uncles.
Loren is survived by his ex-wife, Stephanie; his son, Quinn; father in law Steve Phillips, brothers, Donald (Amy); Mike; Tim (Kim); and Chris (Stacey); sisters, Charlotte (Dave); Mary; Edie; and Peggy (Fred); and 37 nephews, nieces, great-nephews and -nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. A celebration of Loren’s life will begin at 3 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that a donation be made to the Maryland State Troopers Association and Maryland Polar Plunge that supports the Special Olympics.