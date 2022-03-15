Loretta M. Jeffers

Loretta Mae Jeffers, 73, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away peacefully March 11, 2022, at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy.
She was the loving wife of the late Richard “Dickie” Jeffers.
Born on May 1, 1948, in Boyds, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Herman H. and Nellie V. (Cullers) Fitzwater.
Loretta is survived by one daughter, Michelle Leppo (Michael), of Monrovia, Maryland; one sister, Mary Virts, of Boyds, Maryland; five sisters-in-law, Nancy Allnutt, of Boyds, Maryland, Mary Young (Tom), of Damascus, Maryland, Eleanor Wilkinson, of Dickerson, Maryland, Barbara Richards of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Lucille Fitzwater, of Hagerstown, Maryland, one brother-in-law, David Jeffers (Kathy), of Poolesville, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Loretta is preceded in death by one son, Richard “Ricky” Jeffers Jr.; three brothers, Herman Fitzwater Jr., Kevin Fitzwater and Armer Fitzwater; two sisters, Ina Hanes and Vada Stottlemyer; and one brother-in-law, Danny Jeffers.
Loretta was a graduate of Gaithersburg High School, class of 1966. Professionally, she enjoyed working for National Geographic and PNC Bank, where she met many great friends. She loved spending time with her adoring family, playing bingo if she won and joking with everyone around her. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Loretta will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and friend who loved to laugh and have a good time. She found good in everyone. She was a fun-loving generous compassionate person who will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
The family would like to thank Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy for the wonderful care and the compassion shown during the final weeks of Loretta’s life.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at the Dickerson United Methodist Church, 20331 Dickerson Church Road, Dickerson, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, or ASPCA.