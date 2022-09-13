Loretta Pennington

Mrs. Loretta Ann Pennington, 67, of Hagerstown, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Arland “Nick” Pennington for 38 years.
Born Oct. 28, 1954, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Virgie Young.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Randy Young and Richard Young.
She will be missed by her special friends at the Arc of Frederick County, Camp Claggett Center and Arc of Washington County. Loretta was very independent, loved animals, and collected Hello Kitty.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.