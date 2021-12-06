Lori Ann Hobbs, 58, of Fairfield, PA passed away, Thursday, December 2, 2021, peacefully at York Hospital. Born March 26, 1963, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Wivell and Ruth Wivell, nee Sherman; beloved wife of Leo Hobbs, her husband of 40 years; loving mother of Joshua Clarence Hobbs and his wife Rachel of Fairfield, PA; cherished grandmother of Leah, Josh, Jr., and Hannah Hobbs; devoted sister of Ronnie Wivell and his wife Debbie of Emmitsburg, Debbie Krietz and her husband Paul of Emmitsburg, Sharon Williams and her husband Marty of Gettysburg, PA, Barry Wivell and his companion Michelle of Carroll Valley, and Keith Wivell and his wife Shelby of Maugansville. She was predeceased by her brothers Dennis and Patrick Wivell.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., 210 West Main Street, Emmitsburg (21727) with a Mass of Christian burial being celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the St. Anthony’s Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony’s Road, Emmitsburg (21727). Interment to be determined. Online condolences may be offered at www.myersdurborawfh.com.