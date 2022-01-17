Lori D. Fogle-Plourde

Lori Denise Fogle-Plourde, born September 5, 1964, went home to Jesus on January 13, 2022 at age 57. She passed away peacefully after a brief and unexpected battle with cancer.
She is the loving and devoted mother of Ashley Serafini, Robert “RJ” Plourde III, and Holly Plourde; the adored “Mimi” of granddaughters, Addie and Olive; and the cherished daughter of Agnes Fogle and the late Robert L. Fogle, Sr. Lori is survived by eight older siblings (Linda, Larry, Michael, David, James, Robert Jr., Roberta, and Cindy) along with their spouses and many nieces and nephews.
Lori was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children above everything and was passionate about doing anything she could to help them succeed. Her children are confident that she was the “best mother and grandmother the world has ever seen.”
Those who knew Lori know how hardworking, generous, and servant-hearted she was. She may not have been the loudest in the room, but she loved to laugh and was there for those she loved. Throughout her life, Lori faced challenges, endured hardships, and persevered to overcome anything life would throw at her. She was an example to all!
Visitation will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown (11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, MD) on Thursday, January 20th from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. (Face masks are required at both events.) Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Libertytown.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.