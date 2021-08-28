Lori Tauraso

Lori Ann Tauraso, age 51, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Aug. 21, 2021. She was the loving wife of Mike Tauraso.
Born Nov. 18, 1969, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Carole Ann Geagley and Ronald Geagley. In addition to her father, she is survived by her four children, Joseph Jarboe, Vincent Jarboe, Christina (Chrissy) Jarboe and her stepson, Luciano Tauraso.
Lori graduated from Einstein High School in 1987. She was a beautiful woman and lady inside and out. Above all, Lori cherished being a mother and wife. She loved her children dearly and unconditionally.
For years, Lori worked in the restaurant business alongside her husband doing anything and everything that needed to be done. Her customer service skills were second to none. Her big beautiful genuine personality was no match for a disgruntled customer. She had them at hello!
She worked in the cosmetics and interior design fields for years. Most recently, she was the marketing director of Tauraso Food Group LLC. There, she handled all of the social media aspects of the business.
Years ago, Lori started a blog called Blank Slate. This was a lifestyle blog that discussed travel, anti-aging, fashion, makeup and food. She was very passionate about her work, and she was incredibly talented in these subjects.
Lori loved photography, blogging, travel and target practice. Her best trait was helping her friends and the unfortunate to succeed and gain happiness in life. I think she was most in her element cuddling up with Abe and Lincoln while giving them all the love in the world.
We will miss her dearly!
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. and again Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow.
Flowers are welcome, but a memorial donation may be to Frederick Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3389, Frederick, MD 21705 (https://www.therescuemission.org/give/financial-donations/).
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.