Lorraine Bromhal

Mrs. Lorraine Eleanor Bromhal, 85, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Charlotte’s Home in Boonsboro. She was the wife of the late Rev. Fredrick C. Bromhal. Born on June 16, 1935, in Canby, Minnesota, she was a daughter of the late Erwin and Edith Brue Weeks.
Lorraine gave much of her life to caring for and teaching children. She taught at, and was Director of the preschool at Glen Lutheran Church in Glen Burnie, MD for many years. After, she worked several years as an aide in kindergarten for the public schools in Anne Arundel County. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Damascus.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Elisa J. Hermes, of Frederick, Rev. John Bromhal and wife Susan of New Market, James Bromhal and wife Michelle, of Manassas, VA, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Les Weeks and sister Vivian Westgard and their spouses as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nina VanKleeck.
Because of COVID restrictions a private memorial service officiated by the Rev. Trent Thompson will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Damascus, MD at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, at 1 p.m. and live streamed on Redeemer’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/redeemer.us. A Facebook account is not needed to view the live stream.
Interment will be in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie, Maryland, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church with Bromhal Memorial in memo line and will be designated for Childrens’ Ministry. Checks may be sent directly to Redeemer Lutheran at 27015 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20782.
Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com