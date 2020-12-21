Lorraine D. Watkins

Mrs. Lorraine D. (Harshman) Watkins, 90, of Clarksburg, MD, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, at Asbury Methodist Village. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Carroll (Toby) W. Watkins for 47 years, who predeceased her in 1997. Born on June 8, 1930, near Middletown, MD, she was the eldest daughter of the late J. Herman and Elsie Dutrow Harshman. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1947. Lorraine was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Lorraine was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Germantown, MD.
She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother and will be forever missed. She is irreplaceable. She enjoyed preparing many a delicious get together for her family and made everyone so special. She loved antiques and enjoyed antiquing with her daughters. In her younger years, she loved working in her flower beds. Every spring, Lorraine and Carroll would plant a large vegetable garden with rows of beautiful zinnias and cosmos of which she enjoyed watching so many beautiful butterflies. She had many hours of enjoyment feeding and watching all kinds of birds and could identify everyone. She also was an avid book reader, especially books about the history of England, British royalty, and mysteries, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah S. Pegnato and husband Philip R. Pegnato of Derwood, MD. Lorraine thought of Phil as more of a son than son-in-law and Phil called her Mom. Deborah and Philip took good care of Lorraine in her later years as did her caregiver, Mable. She is survived by three grandchildren, Victoria J. Hawkins of Baltimore, MD, Jeffrey R. Pegnato and wife Dani of Murrieta, CA, and Daniel T. Pegnato and wife Puni Marie of Silver Spring, MD, and two dear great-grandchildren Cora and Xander Pegnato. Also surviving is Kenneth Reeder, her brother-in-law, Janet Harshman, her sister-in-law, Grace Rizzo, her sister-in-law and William Watkins, her brother-in-law and wife Bobbie. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Sharon A. Hawkins, a brother, John Harshman, and two sisters, Pat Naugle and Nancy Reeder.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, there will be no viewing. Lorraine will be laid to rest beside her husband at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Germantown, MD. The burial and services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory to Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 23725 Ridge Road, Germantown, MD 20876.
