Lorraine "Rain" Adcock

Lorraine Scheetz Adcock, 98, was welcomed into heaven by our Lord Jesus Christ Sept. 20, 2021. She was the loving the wife of Marvin M. (Joe) Adcock, who predeceased her in 1973. She was widowed until the day she went home to be with Jesus.
Lorraine was born May 24, 1923, in Point of Rocks to the late Harvey and Annie Scheetz. She is survived by her six sons, Johnathan (Carol), Pete (Diana), Timothy, Chris, Donnie (Diane) and Nathan (Leticia); one son-in-law, Buck Fisher; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two children, one son and daughter-in-law, T. Dennis Adcock (Margaret); and one daughter, Debra Fisher. She was also predeceased by her 12 siblings.
She was a member of the Solid Rock Assembly of God Church in Point of Rocks, MD for over 60 years. Lorraine (Rain) was a mother and homemaker her entire life. She taught her children to know the Lord and the value of hard work. She taught them to always be clean, always be honest and never fail to help those less fortunate. She will be greatly missed by her entire family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland. Burial will follow immediately in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s cemetery, Point of Rocks, Maryland. Online condolences can be left at www.keeneybasford.com