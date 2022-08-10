Lorraine Rommal

Lorraine Loretta Rommal, 92, of New Market, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Northampton Manor Health Care. She was the wife of the late John Rommal.
Born June 8, 1930, in Baltimore City, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur John Slattery and Hazel (Smith) Slattery. She worked as a medical secretary at what is currently known as Northwest Hospital in Randallstown for 35 years. She was active within the Catholic Church and volunteered every Tuesday for many years at Saint Peters Roman Catholic Church in the office. She was also a member of the American Legion. Lorraine had a love for reading and taking trips. She enjoyed the evening out for dinner and watching “Law and Order.”