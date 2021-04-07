Lorraine Smith Nicklas, of Frederick, died on April 4, 2021. Born March 13, 1928, she was the wife of William Rogers Nicklas Sr., deceased, and the daughter of Howard Travers Smith and Dorothy Zentz Smith. She is survived by a son, William Rogers Nicklas Jr., and his wife, Marcia; a daughter, Barbara Ann Nicklas and her husband Brad Thompson; and a son, Howard Bruce Nicklas and his wife, Patricia; six grandchildren, Joanna, Brandon and Andrew Nicklas, Eleanor Harwood and her husband Scott, and Emma and William D. Nicklas; and six great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Smith Davis. Interment will be private. A memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.