Lorraine Smith Nicklas, of Frederick, died on April 4, 2021. Born March 13, 1928, she was the wife of William Rogers Nicklas Sr., deceased, and the daughter of Howard Travers Smith and Dorothy Zentz Smith. She is survived by a son, William Rogers Nicklas Jr., and his wife, Marcia; a daughter, Barbara Ann Nicklas and her husband Brad Thompson; and a son, Howard Bruce Nicklas and his wife, Patricia; six grandchildren, Joanna, Brandon and Andrew Nicklas, Eleanor Harwood and her husband Scott, and Emma and William D. Nicklas; and six great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Smith Davis. Interment will be private. A memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.