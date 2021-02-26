Lorraine Young

Lorraine H. Young, 97, of Braddock Heights, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late John Wilson Young. Born on April 8, 1923, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Harry Charles Jones and Lula Mary (Cook) Jones.
Mrs. Young worked as a line worker at Philips Electronics.
She is survived by a son, Robert W. Young; a granddaughter, Julee Hawkins and her husband Patrick; a great-grandson, Kyle Hawkins and his wife Amanda Hawkins; a great-granddaughter, Kristin Launikitis and her husband, Michael Launikitis; as well as a great-great-granddaughter, Brinley Launikitis; and a great-great-grandson, Brooks Hawkins.
A celebration of Lorraine’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.