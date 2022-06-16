Lorrie Ann Carlin, 56, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home.
Born Sept. 22, 1965, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Virginia Darlene (Shepley) Greene Crow and the late Donald Greene.
She attended Middletown High School.
She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, Lorrie is survived by her husband of 35 years, William “Mike” Carlin, whom she married June 25, 1986; daughters, Bobbie Robinson and Linda Kline (Timmy); sons, Joseph Greene and Kyle Disandro; stepchildren, April Carlin, William Carlin Jr. and Matt Lutman; grandchildren, Thomas Robinson, Benjamin Kline, River Robinson, Sierra Williford and Samantha Carlin; great-grandchild, Cameron; brothers, Rocky Greene and Sam Crow; sister, Teresa Six; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Chloe Kline.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Randy Reid officiating. Burial will be in Garfield United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.